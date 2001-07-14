Marqeta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

MoffettNathanson 4 th Annual Payments Processors and IT Services Summit on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET

Annual Payments Processors and IT Services Summit on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

Live webcasts and replays will be available on Marqeta’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marqeta.com%2F.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 39 countries globally

