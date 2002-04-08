Cassava Sciences Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2022 and Updates on Phase 3 Clinical Program

- $209.7 Million Cash and Cash Equivalents at March 31, 2022 –



- Over 120 Patients Now Enrolled in Phase 3 Program -

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a clinical update on its Phase 3 clinical program of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ lead drug candidate for the proposed treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Net loss was $17.5 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the same period in 2021. Net cash used in operations was $23.5 million during the first quarter of 2022, including over $10 million of contractual pre-payments. Pre-payments are amounts paid for in advance of future research and development (R&D) services.

“We’re seeing an uptick in the rate of patient enrollment,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “In part, the pandemic challenged some clinical sites, from staffing shortages to operational gaps. We hope these challenges are in the rearview mirror as we continue to move forward with our Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease, while keeping an eye on the balance sheet.”

Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

At March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $209.7 million, with no debt.





Net loss was $17.5 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss increased compared to the prior period due primarily to a significant increase in our R&D activities and G&A expenses.





Net cash used in operations was $23.5 million during the first quarter of 2022.





Net cash use in operations for the first half 2022 is now expected to be approximately $35 to $40 million, including significant (over $10 million) contractual pre-payments made to R&D vendors for future services, such as our contract research organization for the Phase 3 clinical program of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease.





Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.9 million. This compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2021. R&D expenses increased compared to the prior period due primarily to increased activities and expenses related to clinical studies, clinical trial supplies and support functions and personnel expenses.





General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.9 million. This compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2021. G&A expenses increased compared to the prior period due primarily to increased activities and expenses related to legal services and depreciation and amortization.



Overview of On-going Phase 3 Clinical Program

Our Phase 3 program consists of two double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled studies of simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Both Phase 3 studies have Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A total of over 120 subjects have now been enrolled in our Phase 3 studies. Studies are being conducted in over 115 clinical trial sites across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Overview of Each On-going Phase 3 Study - RETHINK-ALZ and REFOCUS-ALZ

Our Phase 3 study called “RETHINK-ALZ” is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing functional decline over 52 weeks. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study plans to enroll approximately 750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Details of the RETHINK-ALZ Phase 3 study include:

Subjects are randomized (1:1) to simufilam 100 mg or placebo twice daily.

The co-primary efficacy endpoints are ADAS-Cog12 (a cognitive scale) and ADCS-ADL (a functional scale). A secondary efficacy endpoint is iADRS, a clinical tool that combines cognitive and functional scores from ADAS-Cog & ADCS-ADL.

Our Phase 3 study called “REFOCUS-ALZ” is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 76 weeks. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study plans to enroll approximately 1,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Details of the REFOCUS-ALZ Phase 3 study, include:

Subjects are randomized (1:1:1) to simufilam 100 mg, 50 mg, or placebo twice daily.

The co-primary efficacy endpoints are ADAS-Cog12 (a cognitive scale) and ADCS-ADL (a functional scale). A secondary efficacy endpoint is iADRS, a clinical tool that combines cognitive and functional scores from ADAS-Cog & ADCS-ADL.

Open-label Study – closed enrollment

In March 2020, we initiated a long-term, open-label study to evaluate simufilam, our lead drug candidate, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The study is intended to monitor the long-term safety and tolerability of simufilam 100 mg twice daily for 12 or more months. The open-label study has reached its final target enrollment of approximately 200 subjects with Alzheimer’s disease. We expect to announce full study results second half 2022.

Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) – on-going

In May 2021, we initiated a Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS). This is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Study participants are randomized (1:1) to simufilam or placebo for six months. To enroll in the CMS, patients must have previously completed 12 months or more of open-label treatment with simufilam. The CMS is designed to evaluate simufilam’s effects on cognition and health outcomes in Alzheimer’s patients who continue with drug treatment versus patients who discontinue drug treatment. The target enrollment for the CMS is approximately 100 subjects. Over 75 subjects have been enrolled in the CMS and 35 have completed the study.

SavaDx – on-going

SavaDx, is an early-stage program focused on detecting the presence of Alzheimer’s disease from a small sample of blood. For business, technical and personnel reasons, we continue to prioritize the development of simufilam, our lead drug candidate, over SavaDx.

About Simufilam

Simufilam (sim-uh-FILL-am) is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA) protein in the brain. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing – but not removing – a critical protein in the brain. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

