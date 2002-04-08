LPL Financial, Claritas Financial Partners Welcome Nick Bevad

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Nick Bevad has joined LPL Financial, affiliating with Claritas Financial Partners, an existing firm supported by LPL Strategic Wealth Services. Bevad reported having served approximately $135 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* He joins from Merrill Lynch.



Over the course of his 16 years in the industry, Bevad has developed a passion for working directly with families and finding personalized strategies to help them as they work toward their financial goals. Growing up, Bevad was encouraged to learn about the financial services industry from his father, who is also a financial advisor, and the pair worked closely together for years before his father retired.

Today, Bevad continues to serve many of the clients who began visiting his family’s practice over 30 years ago, including doctors, lawyers and small business owners. Based in Marlton, N.J., Bevad is experienced in financial planning, portfolio modeling, asset allocation and estate planning, and loves sitting down with clients and figuring out strategies to address their unique needs.

Personalized Support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

The independent model has always appealed to Bevad, who recognized the need for more flexibility and transparency in his business. Eager to find a partner to support the next chapter in his career, Bevad turned to LPL and Claritas Financial Partners after an exhaustive search.

“This decision did not come lightly; I put in a lot of due diligence over the last few years, evaluating a number of different wealth management firms, and I always came back to LPL,” Bevad said. “This wasn’t only because they’re the biggest player in the space – it also came down to their Strategic Wealth Services platform. I’m committed to providing my clients with the highest level of service, and these capabilities will allow me to focus my time on serving their evolving needs. I’m especially excited about the process-driven approach, collaborative team method and individualized client strategies provided by Claritas Financial Partners. I’m thrilled to be joining a community-based business that will allow me the opportunity to grow my client base across the greater New Jersey and Long Island areas.”

In addition to an extra layer of personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management teams, LPL Strategic Wealth Services advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform. From the start of their transition, Strategic Wealth teams are provided with support, as well as ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

Brian Lynn, managing partner, Claritas Financial Partners, said, “Our team couldn’t be happier to welcome Nick to the Claritas family. Nick’s passion for helping his clients work toward their financial aspirations is evident – and I’m inspired by his will to not only serve them, but also the community at large through his volunteer work as a firefighter. I’m excited to grow our business together and continue to bring clarity to the financial lives of our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Nick to the LPL family and congratulate him on taking this step in his career. I’d also like to commend Claritas Financial Partners for growing their community of quality advisors. As their partner, we remain committed to providing them with innovative business solutions and integrated capabilities that allow them to run their practice seamlessly. We look forward to an exciting road ahead with Nick and Claritas Financial Partners.”

