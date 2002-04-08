MKS Instruments is Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for its Strong Female Leadership Roster

ANDOVER, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced it has been recognized as a “3+” company for having three or more female board members by 50/50 Women on Boards™, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.



“It is an honor for MKS Instruments to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “Board members Jacqueline F. Moloney, Elizabeth A. Mora and Michelle M. Warner have been instrumental to our success, bringing invaluable leadership experience and insights to our team, and we want to take this opportunity to thank them for their many contributions.”

“Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize MKS Instruments for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers, and communities.”

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. We primarily serve the semiconductor, advanced electronics and specialty industrial markets. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.