Graystone Company Announces It's April Bitcoin Mining Results

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST), is pleased to provide its Bitcoin Mining results for April 2022 and its revenues for the fiscal year.

The Company received approximately 0.39316133 bitcoin from its mining operations in April 2022 which was an increase of 39% from the 0.2897678 bitcoin generated in March 2022. We currently have approximately 2.4 bitcoin in our holdings. Additionally, our revenues since December 2021 have increased to over $400,000.

The Company has mining equipment coming on-line in May and is planning on ordering additional units this month. The Company has begun looking to build its own hosting facilities and we hope to have our own location by the end of the year.

"The beginning of our 2022 Fiscal Year has been very productive for the company and I am proud to share our impressive financial results. With the steady growth of our company, we are committed to expand our bitcoin mining operations. We believe in being proactive and implementing creative business solutions as we reach milestones of our business plan. With our on-going strategic initiatives, I see enormous opportunities in front of us and building our new hosting facility is one of them. " said Anastasia Shishova, CEO of The Graystone Company.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco

Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC. Net profit calculations exclude income tax, depreciation and gain/loss on cryptocurrencies held.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graystone-company-announces-its-april-bitcoin-mining-results-301540631.html

SOURCE Graystone Company, Inc.