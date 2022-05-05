Goodness Growth Holdings & Green Goods® to Host Expungement Event at Baltimore Dispensary

PR Newswire

Expungement event will help those with simple, non-violent cannabis convictions learn about and begin the process to clear their criminal records

BALTIMORE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that it is hosting a free cannabis expungement clinic on Saturday, May 7 at its Green Goods® cannabis dispensary in Baltimore.

Green Goods Baltimore will host the cannabis expungement clinic with the support of attorneys and volunteers from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, Eddie Pounds, Esq., and Project Dream. The clinic is a free event designed to help Maryland residents with simple, non-violent cannabis convictions learn about the expungement process and file the necessary paperwork to clear their records.

The event aims to reduce the harm caused by the ineffective and often racially biased "War on Drugs." Some groups have estimated as many as 200,000 cannabis convictions are eligible for expungement. Any person with a cannabis conviction in the State of Maryland looking for advice on how to clear their criminal record should attend the free event. Attendees must not have an open case or be in violation of their probation or parole.

"We know that laws related to cannabis prohibition have historically been enforced unequally among people of different races and socioeconomic classes," said Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt Senior Director of Clinical Science for Goodness Growth Holdings. "We also know that this continues to this day, and that there are far too many people whose lives are still impacted by past charges, despite cannabis being legalized for medical or adult use in the vast majority of U.S. states. Hosting expungement clinics, like the one in Baltimore, are a priority for our organization and a way to help right the wrongs of the War on Drugs."

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Baltimore Green Goods® cannabis dispensary, located at 717 North Point Blvd. All expungement clinic participants must bring their case information and court records with them on the day of the event. While the expungement event is free, attendees do need to register in advance for an appointment with the legal team by visiting bit.ly/baltimoreexpungement.

