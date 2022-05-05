Target Announces Updates to Leadership Team

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a number of updates to its leadership team. This includes a new role for the company, focused on further differentiating the retailer's end-to-end guest experience.

"Guided by our purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life and fueled by the most talented, committed team in retail, Target has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. "The updates we're making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future. I have tremendous confidence in these leaders and the value they bring to our organization as we work together to meet the needs of current and new Target guests."

Updates to Target's leadership team include:

Cara Sylvesterhas been named Target's executive vice president and chief guest experience officer. In this new role for the company, Sylvester will lead the strategy to further differentiate Target's best-in-class guest experience, with a focus on increasing personalization and attracting even more shoppers to Target's stores, website and award-winning app. She will bring together teams from across the organization that are core to shaping Target's guest experience, including marketing, digital and technology. Sylvester joined Target in 2007 and most recently served as the company's executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer. She will continue reporting to Cornell.

Brett Craighas been promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer. He will report to Sylvester. Craig joined Target in 2008 and most recently was the company's senior vice president of digital. During his time at Target, Craig has held leadership roles across a variety of business areas, including technology and merchandising. As previously announced, Mike McNamara, Target's executive vice president and chief information officer since 2015, shared his intent to retire. With the appointment of Craig to chief information officer, McNamara will transition to a strategic advisory role with the company through the end of January 2023.

Matt Zabelhas been promoted to executive vice president and general counsel. Zabel joined Target in 2010. Most recently he served as senior vice president of risk and employee and labor relations for the company. In that role, Zabel led Target's internal COVID-19 task force, working across the enterprise to help guide the retailer's planning and response efforts. In his new role, Zabel will continue reporting to Don Liu, Target's executive vice president and chief legal and risk officer.

Arthur Valdez, Target's executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, also will join Target's leadership team. Valdez joined Target in 2016 and has played a critical role in transforming Target's supply chain network, providing the retailer with unmatched agility in meeting the evolving needs of the retailer's omni-channel guests. Valdez will continue reporting to John Mulligan, Target's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Additionally, with these updates, Christina Hennington, Target's executive vice president and chief growth officer, will assume responsibility for Target in India. Hennington joined Target in 2003. In her current role, Hennington has oversight of merchandising, product design and sourcing, as well as strategy, insights and growth. Her leadership of Target in India will drive further connectivity between Target's multidisciplinary team in India and the retailer's growth strategies. Hennington will continue reporting to Cornell.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-announces-updates-to-leadership-team-301540707.html

SOURCE Target Corporation