No. 1 Agent, NAR Expert Headline Speaker Lineup at The RE/MAX Collection® 10th Annual Luxury Forum

Luxury real estate professionals will learn, network and grow June 14-15 in Dallas

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The RE/MAX Collection®, the luxury brand available to RE/MAX agents throughout the U.S. and globally, announced the keynote speakers for its 10th Annual Luxury Forum in June. Jordan Cohen, the longtime No. 1 RE/MAX agent worldwide, Dr. Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insights with the National Association of REALTORS®, and Matt Havens, generational expert, lead an impressive lineup of industry experts who will share their insights with hundreds of RE/MAX luxury agents and guests. The business-building event will be at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas on June 14-15.

Notable for his all-star client roster and industry-leading marketing efforts, Cohen is a renowned luxury specialist with RE/MAX One in California. He closed over $314M in sales volume last year, selling 79 units as an individual agent with only two unlicensed assistants. Cohen will regale the audience with first-hand experiences, as well as insights and strategies he employs when counseling his long roster of discerning clients, including celebrities and professional athletes.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan join us as he generously shares his best ideas and strategies with RE/MAX colleagues," says Amber Bonasoro, RE/MAX Executive Director of Luxury. "Jordan is a true RE/MAX champion and his insights will be greatly valuable to attendees."

Also speaking is NAR's Dr. Jessica Lautz, who will present her thoughts on the "Future of Home." The core of Dr. Lautz's research focuses on analyzing demographic and behavioral trends for both NAR members and housing consumers. It's a fascinating, relevant look behind the statistics and headlines.

Rounding out the insight-packed lineup will be Matt Havens, a renowned business speaker known for helping audiences understand and capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace by resolving generational issues.

The speaker lineup is designed to support attendees as they expand or fine-tune their skills in luxury real estate.

"Right now, it's more important than ever for luxury real estate professionals to network, embrace opportunities for continued education and hear from others with a wide range of perspectives," adds Bonasoro. "Our annual Luxury Forum is a fantastic opportunity for agents to celebrate accomplishments and work toward achieving their big goals in the second half of the year."

In addition to the keynote speakers, the two-day event will also feature sessions by:

Abby Lee – RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, who oversees the planning and execution of the network's U.S. and Canada national advertising campaigns and strategy.

– RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, who oversees the planning and execution of the network's U.S. and national advertising campaigns and strategy. Nimesh Patel – Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Fine Properties in Texas , the network's No. 1 brokerage in a state with 250 RE/MAX offices.

– Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Fine Properties in , the network's No. 1 brokerage in a state with 250 RE/MAX offices. James Schwartz – RE/MAX Vice President, Marketing, who leads the digital marketing, media, brand marketing and creative services departments for RE/MAX, LLC.

Attendees of this signature event will enjoy unique networking opportunities and information surrounding the brand's exclusive luxury tech tool, The Luxury Launchpad. Registrants also have the opportunity to extend their education with the full-day Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation class hosted by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

Registration for the Luxury Forum is now open. An early bird rate of $319 is available until May 23. Click here to register.

