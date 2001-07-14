First American Named a Most Innovative Company of the Year by the American Business Awards®

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today it was recognized as a ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year’ by the American Business Awards®, earning a bronze Stevie® award in the category for companies with more than 2,500 employees. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in various industries were submitted to the 2022 American Business Awards in a wide range of categories.

“Earning recognition as a leading innovator from our peers in the broader business community reflects the inspiring work our people do every day to further our leadership of the digital transformation of title and settlement,” said Paul Hurst, chief innovation officer at First American. “It also highlights the tremendous opportunity we have to enhance the real estate transaction experience for buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, lenders, title agents and other market participants.”

Innovative achievements that helped First American earn this prestigious award included ClarityFirst%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, the company’s digital platform for commercial transactions, and Endpoint, a company that is meeting the demand for a residential digital closing experience. The award was also bestowed for the company’s progress in title+and+settlement+automation, its industry-leading+patent+portfolio, investments in furthering the company’s data leadership, and venture investments in more than 20 early-stage proptech companies.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005354/en/