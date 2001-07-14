Owens & Minor to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that Ed Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Long, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10th at 10:00 AM PT.

A live webcast and replay may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the investor relations section at investors.owens-minor.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. Please visit Owens & Minor's website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio and an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005713/en/