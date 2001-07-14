Travel + Leisure Co. Wins ARDA Circle of Excellence Award for Philanthropy and Community Service

At the annual American Resort Development Association (ARDA) conference for the vacation ownership industry, Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) was recognized with a total of 13 awards, including the prestigious ARDA ACE Award for Philanthropy and Community Service.

The company was recognized for the creation of the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation and its focus on providing scholarships to embrace diverse and inclusive communities through a variety of programs that include leadership training, mentoring opportunities, and educational support.

The Foundation’s flagship Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program provides scholarships to high school students who are full-time residents of the town of Eatonville in Orange County, Florida —the first, self-governing all African American incorporated municipality in the country. The scholarship program aims to promote educational excellence within the Eatonville community.

The Foundation is granting its first scholarships to graduates at Edgewater High School in Orlando at the school’s annual awards ceremony today.

“We are committed to making an impact in the communities where we work and live, and I am proud of the positive difference our team is making around the world.” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “As our momentum builds, we are honored by this recognition of our contributions. Today, less than one year after the launch of the Foundation, we will award the first seven Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarships to students of excellence in Central Florida, delivering on our goal to enable dreams beyond vacations.”

The company’s Wyndham Destinations vacation ownership business line was the recipient of numerous awards, including a program which optimizes the availability of inventory at the most popular resorts for its timeshare owners. Leaders in sales, marketing, legal, training, and communications were also honored for their work around the globe.

“While we continue to thrive as the world’s leading membership and travel company, we remain responsible corporate neighbors, fulfilling not only our business goals but also delivering on our ESG tenets as we put the world on vacation,” Brown said.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

