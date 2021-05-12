StrikeForce Strengthens it's Government Relations Capabilities with Ankura Consulting Group, LLC.

EDISON, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, data protection & Secure Video Conferencing solutions for SMB’s, Enterprises & Government agencies, announced today that they signed an engagement agreement with Ankura Consulting LLC., to help expand StrikeForce’s footprint within the Federal Government and Intelligence communities.



“As part of our scope of work, Ankura will assist StrikeForce in facilitation of government and commercial opportunities, as well as help secure a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to advance their technology and platform certifications. StrikeForce’s timing is perfect,” says Dean Thomas, Managing Director at Ankura. “On May 12th, President Biden signed an Executive Order charting a course to Improve the Nation’s Cybersecurity and Protect Federal Government Networks. We plan to take full advantage of this opportunity and introduce StrikeForce’s solutions everywhere we can.”

“We are really excited about working with the Ankura Consulting Group,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “Their global team of cybersecurity practitioners includes leaders with extensive experience as members of the intelligence community, law enforcement personnel and federal agents, digital forensic specialists, and founders of pioneering cyber technology firms. Their experts have handled some of the largest and most sensitive cybersecurity incidents and regularly advise leading organizations on the data privacy policies.”

“All the pieces are coming together quite nicely,” says Kay. “If you want to expand in the Federal Government and Intelligence communities you need to partner with a team that is well seasoned, have extensive relationships, and understand how the procurement process works. That’s why we choose Ankura.”

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,500 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce contact:

Mark Kay, CEO

[email protected]

(732) 661-9641