Emerson Accelerates Sustainability Leadership with Third Consecutive 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies and solutions, announced its Sensi™ smart thermostats have received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award. As three-time winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s highest honor, Sensi also receives the Sustained Excellence Award – the only smart thermostat to ever receive this award.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

The ENERGY STAR program honors businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR’s Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor among the categories. Emerson’s Sensi thermostat became the first+smart+thermostat+to+be+named+ENERGY+STAR+Partner+of+the+Year in 2020.

“Emerson is honored to be recognized as a leader in developing technologies that advance energy efficiency,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “With more consumers motivated to take action on environmental sustainability, we’re happy to deliver a solution like Sensi that enables home comfort while lowering costs for consumers and saving energy resources for the planet.”

ENERGY+STAR+Certified+Sensi+smart+thermostats can save users about 23% of HVAC energy consumption by adjusting the temperature using flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing. Sensi thermostats empower consumers to control their home temperature from anywhere in the world through their phone. In addition, Sensi delivers monthly usage+reports that provide month-over-month comparisons of heating and cooling run times and average humidity levels unique to each home. These reports give users a clear picture of HVAC usage and energy efficiency tips to help them save even more.

Emerson partners with utilities across the United States to deliver energy efficiency programs and rebates for customers using Sensi thermostats. Using Sensi smart thermostats in combination with demand-response programs, Emerson helps ease demand on the power grid, helping enable utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats, go to Sensi.Emerson.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, all through voluntary action. For more information, visit ENERGY+STAR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006166/en/