Beazer Homes Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Beazer Homes is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This is the seventh consecutive year in which Beazer Homes has earned this designation. The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor presented by the ENERGY STAR program.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our long-term commitment to building energy efficiency into each of our homes,” said Allan Merrill, President and CEO of Beazer Homes. “Our pledge to build 100% ENERGY STAR certified new homes—and exceeding the requirements of the program—is the very foundation of our team’s industry-leading energy efficiency goals.”

In December 2020, Beazer Homes became the first U.S. national homebuilder to publicly commit to ensuring that by the end of 2025, every home built will meet the requirements of the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home program. The program builds upon current HERS standards and the EPA’s ENERGY STAR program, incorporating other building science innovations and practices to achieve at least 40-50% greater energy efficiency than a typical new home.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

