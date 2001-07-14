Pentair Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Pentair (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce it received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. Pentair was the first pool equipment manufacturer to have an ENERGY STAR certified pool pump and has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year since 2013.

“Pentair is built on delivering smart, sustainable, energy- and resource-efficient products and solutions,” said De’Mon Wiggins, Group President, Pentair Pool. “We are proud of our continued collaboration with the EPA and honored to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year once again. Our efforts, paired with ENERGY STAR’s goals and leadership, are changing the pool industry.”

Since 2005, Pentair’s ENERGY STAR pool pumps have been responsible for a cumulative 32.6 billion kWh of energy savings, the reduction of 15.4 million tons of CO2 emissions and $3.6 billion in operative cost savings for U.S. consumers.*

In addition to its ENERGY STAR-rated pool pumps, Pentair offers smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners conserve energy and make thoughtful environmental choices. Through pool solutions like automated controls, heaters and lighting products, Pentair strives to design products that facilitate environmental sustainability. Homeowners can learn more about Pentair’s energy-efficient offerings, its rebate program for select ENERGY STAR certified models, and find helpful ENERGY STAR resources at pentair.com%2Fenergystar.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

*Savings are based on a weighted average annual kWh savings from the Consortium+for+Energy+Efficiency (CEE) at $0.11 / kWh. Individual Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scores and savings may vary by model. For more information regarding the energy efficiency features of current Pentair pool pump offerings, including WEF scores, please visit pentair.com%2Fenergystar.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we inspire people to move, improve and enjoy life’s essential resources for happier, healthier lives. From our residential and business water solutions, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fstatefacts.

