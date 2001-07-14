Superior Plus Announces Definitive Agreement with Charbone on Supply and Distribution of Green Hydrogen

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) is pleased to announce that Superior Propane and Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (“Charbone”) (TSXV:CH) have entered into a supply and logistics agreement to provide green hydrogen to commercial and industrial customers located initially in Quebec, Canada (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Superior and Charbone will leverage their collective expertise in mobile energy distribution and green hydrogen production to bring green hydrogen to the Quebec market, providing a convenient green energy option for businesses looking to reduce their carbon emissions and advance sustainability goals.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Charbone will provide Superior with green hydrogen from its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility with initial deliveries expected as early asthe third quarter of 2022. Superior’s industry leading energy distribution business in Canada, Superior Propane, will be responsible for delivering hydrogen directly from Charbone’s facility to Superior’s existing and new customers. These customers include mining, power generation, transportation and industrial energy users.

“We are excited to finalize the Agreement and begin working with Charbone to offer green hydrogen to customers inQuebec, Canada,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO. “Our logistics network and best-in-class mobile energy distribution platform will enable Charbone to safely distribute green hydrogen and expand its hydrogen supply business. This Agreement and our relationship with Charbone aligns with our larger strategy to offer alternative energy products, including green and low carbon energy alternatives, to our customers by leveraging our existing energy distribution business”.

“This exclusive partnership with Superior is a highly important milestone for Charbone and sends a positive market signal, that our modular and scalable regional hub concept works in the new hydrogen market sector” said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. “The Agreement will allow both parties to produce, develop, sell and distribute green hydrogen throughout an extensive network in North America and will offer Canadian industries and others, a new clean energy solution alternative to start the energy transition now”.

About Superior

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 890,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About Charbone

Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The company’s strategy consists in developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a provider of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Capital Markets, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

