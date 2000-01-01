Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
3 Stocks With Low Shiller Price-Earnings Ratios

Value investors could be interested in these companies

1 minutes ago
Summary
  • Citigroup, Sibanye Stillwater and Vipshop could be value opportunities.
  • Their Shiller price-earnings ratios are below the S&P 500 Index's historical average.
  • The ratio is calculated as the last closing share price divided by the 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share.
  • Wall Street is positive about these stocks.
Picking stocks with compelling Shiller price-earnings ratios arguably increases the odds of discovering good value opportunities. Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks since their Shiller price-earnings ratios are below or around the S&P 500 Index's historical average of 16.94 as of the time of writing. The ratio is calculated as the last closing share price divided by the 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share.

Citigroup

The first company investors may want to consider is Citigroup Inc. (

C, Financial), a New York-based bank major.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 10.14, which is the result of a closing share price of $52.23 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of approximately $5.15 as of the December 2021 quarter. The industry has a median of 12.84 for the ratio.

The share price has dropped by 30.96% over the past year for a market capitalization of $100.39 billion and a 52-week range of $47.78 to $80.29.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $65.54 per share.

Sibanye Stillwater

The second company investors may want to consider is Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (

SBSW, Financial), a South African precious metals producer with mining activities located in North America and South Africa.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 15.49, which is the result of a closing share price of $14.07 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of about 95 cents as of December. The industry has a median ratio of 24.47.

The share price has dropped by 34.19% over the past year for a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a 52-week range of $11.15 to $20.64.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $19.91 per share.

Vipshop Holdings

The third company investors may want to consider is Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (

VIPS, Financial), a Chinese internet retailer for various brands.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 13.47. The ratio is the result of a closing share price of $8.35 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents as of December. The industry has a median ratio of 18.38.

The share price has fallen 73.95% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a 52-week range of $5.75 to $30.21.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $10 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
GuruFocus Screeners

