3 Stocks With Low Shiller Price-Earnings Ratios

Picking stocks with compelling Shiller price-earnings ratios arguably increases the odds of discovering good value opportunities. Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks since their Shiller price-earnings ratios are below or around the S&P 500 Index's historical average of 16.94 as of the time of writing. The ratio is calculated as the last closing share price divided by the 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share.

Citigroup

The first company investors may want to consider is Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial), a New York-based bank major.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 10.14, which is the result of a closing share price of $52.23 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of approximately $5.15 as of the December 2021 quarter. The industry has a median of 12.84 for the ratio.

The share price has dropped by 30.96% over the past year for a market capitalization of $100.39 billion and a 52-week range of $47.78 to $80.29.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $65.54 per share.

Sibanye Stillwater

The second company investors may want to consider is Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. ( SBSW, Financial), a South African precious metals producer with mining activities located in North America and South Africa.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 15.49, which is the result of a closing share price of $14.07 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of about 95 cents as of December. The industry has a median ratio of 24.47.

The share price has dropped by 34.19% over the past year for a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a 52-week range of $11.15 to $20.64.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $19.91 per share.

Vipshop Holdings

The third company investors may want to consider is Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ( VIPS, Financial), a Chinese internet retailer for various brands.

The company has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 13.47. The ratio is the result of a closing share price of $8.35 on Wednesday and 10-year average inflation-adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents as of December. The industry has a median ratio of 18.38.

The share price has fallen 73.95% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a 52-week range of $5.75 to $30.21.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $10 per share.