Planting Hope Expands Café Distribution of Hope and Sesame Barista Blend to Independent Café Market in Vancouver, Canada

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that it is continuing its expansion of Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk in the café distribution channel with the addition of Vancouver-area distributor Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods ("Dean's Dairy" or "Dean's"), and the addition of a new role on the management team, Marketing Channel Manager, Baristas & Cafés.

"Our Barista Blend was created to froth, foam, steam, and perform like a dream in hot and iced beverages, as well as to make great latte art," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "With a complimentary taste to espresso beverages, we're thrilled to serve independent coffee shops with a breakthrough new barista product, successfully answering the question of ‘what's next after oat milk?'. Being able to service the Vancouver market with a top café foodservice partner delivering directly to local cafés is an exciting step in bringing sesamemilk to Canada."

Planting Hope's growth and innovation continues to push boundaries and disrupt the plant-based food and beverage industry, and sesamemilk is rapidly gaining favor. In Vancouver, the first distributor to launch Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk to the café channel is Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods.

Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods distributes premium all-natural and organic products to grocers, cafés, and eateries in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and Vancouver Island. Dean's is committed to bringing the best quality products to its customers, and to this day Dean personally selects each brand to ensure clients can expect top quality and consistency. Reaching more than 200+ independent coffee shops across the Lower Mainland in British Columbia, Dean's is a premium partner to cafés, supplying plant milk and dairy milk, as well as an extensive lineup of snacks and grab-and-go beverages. To contact Dean's regarding Hope and Sesame®, please reach out to [email protected].

"At Dean's, we are constantly looking for innovative products that are new to the market," said Dean Sellars, Founder and CEO at Dean's Dairy. "With the rise in plant-based milk alternatives over the past year and a focus on sustainability, we knew immediately that Hope and Sesame® was a good fit for us. The brand checks all the boxes, and we are excited to introduce Barista Blend Sesamemilk to all our Café friends."

Just Launched: Barista Blend Sesamemilk Available Here!

Joining the sesamemilk movement, the following independent coffee shops have announced they have added Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk to their menus:

Charmers Cafe (Chicago, IL)

Common Crumb (Troy, NY)

Greenhouse Coffee + Affogato Bar (Springfield, MO)

Due-Back (Lavallette, NJ)

New Marketing Channel Manager - Baristas & Cafés

Courtney Benavente has joined the Planting Hope team in a newly created position to guide the rollout of Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk by fully supporting cafés, distributors, and baristas while sesamemilk rapidly expands as a delicious and sustainable addition to hot and iced drinks. Courtney is responsible for managing existing and new relationships within the coffee shop distribution channel by championing the use and promotion of sesamemilk, as well as supporting the cafés adding it to their menus. Courtney has a true passion for the craft, and firsthand knowledge of the café supply chain from her positions leading independent cafés in key markets like Austin, Texas. Courtney also brings experience as a coffee roaster, time on a coffee farm in Panama, and experience establishing a new coffee program that included product development of new syrup and cold brew recipes. Her strong understanding of coffee shop owner and consumer needs, opportunities, and challenges enables a strong alignment between the Hope & Sesame® sesamemilk and creamer product lines and the café distribution channel.

Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk

4g complete plant-based protein per serving (provides all nine essential amino acids)

Excellent source of Calcium and a good source of Vitamin D and Phosphorus

Vegan / Soy-Free / Dairy-Free / Gluten-Free Certified / Kosher Certified

Froths, foams, and steams like a dream, great for latte art!

Delicious in any hot or iced drink

Sesame - One of the Most Sustainable Crops on the Planet

Requires little water to cultivate, thrives in drought conditions

Bee-friendly, self-pollinating

An excellent cover crop, contributing positively to sustainable agriculture

Sesamemilk upcycles the protein remaining after sesame seeds are pressed for oil (traditionally considered a by-product used primarily for animal feed)

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds, creating an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Specifically developed for and tested by top baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk froths, steams, and foams like a dream, great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per 8oz serving. Sesamemilk is an excellent source of Vitamin D and calcium and is upcycled from the byproduct of sesame oil extraction. Hope and Sesame® Sesamilk™ creamers are free from saturated fat and only 40 calories per serving. All Hope and Sesame® products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards, Barista Blend was a finalist for Best Product of the Year at the 2022 Specialty Coffee Awards, and signature Chocolate Hazelnut flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

(818) 383-3929

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

