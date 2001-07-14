FOX News Media Names Emmett Gaffney and Grace LeCroy as Recipients of Third Annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship

FOX News, in partnership with the National Merit Scholarship Program, has selected the recipients of the third annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. This year’s scholarships will be endowed to Emmett Gaffney, son of Vice President of Documentary Programming, Brian Gaffney and Grace LeCroy,the daughter of FOX News Assignment Desk Manager Lillian LeCroy & FOX News Edge photojournalist Phil LeCroy. The winners will be featured on the network’s evening newscast, Special Report with anchor Bret Baier, on which Dr. Krauthammer was a fixture over the years. Additionally, Daniel Krauthammer will appear on the program tonight to discuss his father’s legacy.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “We are pleased to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s extraordinary and celebrated career. Emmett and Grace are exceptional students whose many talents extend beyond the classroom. It is our hope that Charles’ brilliant intellect, integrity and courage will serve as an inspiration for them throughout their next endeavors in higher education. Congratulations to Emmett, Grace, and their families.”

Emmett Gaffney attends Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey, where he is an honors student athlete and serves as editor-in-chief of The Omega student newspaper. He is also vice president of the history club and is slated to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison in the fall to study history.

Grace LeCroyis a senior at Southern High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. A member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts and an all-county dancer, she is highly involved in her community as a volunteer while also serving as a dance instructor at the local elementary school. She intends to major in psychology this fall in the honors program at Florida State University.

Established by FOX News Media in 2018, the Dr.Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees a monetary stipend per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2022 must have taken the PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners were selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. Once chosen, the NMSC disburses the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student and is not affected should their parent leave the company following the communication of the award.

Dr. Charles Krauthammer served as a contributor to FOX News Media from 2002 up until his death in 2018 and was renowned for his political commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel’s signature programming. Throughout his tenure with the network, he made frequent appearances on Special Report with Bret Baier and FOX News Sunday. A Pulitzer prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician, Dr. Krauthammer joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he continued to write a weekly syndicated column until his passing and served as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. He began his journalism career at The New Republic and prior to that, served as a speechwriter to Vice President Walter Mondale in 1980 and as chief resident in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Krauthammer was a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, the 2013 William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the 1984 National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticisms, and the first annual Bradley Prize. He also authored the best-selling book, “Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics” as well as “Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World.” A graduate of McGill University with a B.A. in political science and economics, Dr. Krauthammer went on to become a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College in Oxford and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

