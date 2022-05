Zurn Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.03 per share payable in cash on June 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2022. As announced in February, the Zurn Water Solutions Board of Directors plans to increase cash returns to shareholders by more than doubling the quarterly cash dividend to $0.07 per share after close of the Elkay Manufacturing transaction.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn Water Solutions product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.zurnwatersolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Zurn Water Solutions Corporation as of the date of the release, and Zurn Water Solutions Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005758/en/

