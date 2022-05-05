Identillect Technologies Continues Growth Strategy

Identillect's Delivery Trust® Platform Popular Among IT Service Providers for Fast Installation and High Security

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. ( TSXV:ID, Financial), an industry innovator in email security, has enjoyed accelerating growth for 2022, propelled by signing numerous reseller accounts, with a high proportion consisting of IT service providers. Providers consistently report choosing Identillect and its flagship email platform, Delivery Trust®, due to its quick and easy installation, instant integration with popular free email clients such as Gmail, Outlook and O365, and its world class security.

One reseller partner which recently joined the Identillect network in 2022 is LKBM Technologies (https://www.lkbmtech.com) based in Irvine, CA. The veteran-owned company provides its clients with cyber security & email protection; cloud solutions; system maintenance; VOIP solutions; disaster recovery; network installation & performance; along with general IT consultations. Carlos Tejada, LKBM Technologies owner said: "What I love about this product is the level of control," This is so important when trying to keep your data secured. The ease of use is another factor. Customer service is something I value, and Identillect's customer service is top notch."

Proponent IT, (https://proponentit.com) in Ogden, Utah, specializes in HIPAA compliance management; hardware/software implementation and security training. Owner Jon Allen said of Identillect: "As a managed services provider security is paramount-not only do we recommend Identillect to our clients, but we also use it daily ourselves-and it's proven itself to be an indispensable tool for emailing critical sensitive information. Beyond that, our clients really appreciate the ease of use and excellent integration with Microsoft Outlook."

Edery Technology, (https://edery.tech/) has served Virginia based businesses for nearly two decades as a full-service IT company. Their highly trained staff keeps up with the latest in technologies and advise their customers on the best systems for their business. Owner David Edery states, "Identillect's email encryption solution works with true simplicity and ease. The setup is intuitive, the Outlook plugin is user friendly; simply put - It just works!"

Technology Solutions Now (https://www.techsn.com) has 20 years' experience serving technology needs. They help businesses focus on technology which meets their needs: sensible, dependable, affordable technology. They serve the greater Columbus, Ohio area. Tech Solutions Now handles needs such as cyber security compliance, network and internet performance, email security, and much more. Owner Ed Vawter states, "For us, it all comes down to a smooth user experience. Identillect requires no registration for the message recipient, so we are expecting much better end-user acceptance and therefore broader adoption than with the other tools we've tried."

"These companies are choosing Identillect because of our excellent customer service, high level of security and simple use and install," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "When we partner with these companies, they typically will convert their existing secure email client over and then continue to bring on more of their clients as we work with them, and they realize the need first-hand. This is part of our ongoing business strategy as these resellers bring new clients every month to exponentially expand the Identillect brand."

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700208/Identillect-Technologies-Continues-Growth-Strategy



