Stryker announces new Investor Relations leader

Kalamazoo, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) announced today that Jason Beach will be appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and report to Glenn Boehnlein, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations will be appointed Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer for Stryker’s Orthopaedics and Spine businesses. Mr. Beach will work closely with Mr. Boehnlein and Mr. Wells to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am excited about the commercial experience and financial discipline that Jason will bring to our investor relations team,” said Mr. Boehnlein. “I would also like to thank Preston for strengthening our investor relations capabilities and supporting our company’s growth.”

Mr. Beach has more than 20 years of business experience in finance, operations, IT and other global business services. He joined Stryker in 2018 and in his latest leadership role as Vice President, Finance at Stryker’s Instruments division, he supported market-leading growth of this business and successfully closed and integrated ten acquisitions. He also led the SAP implementation for the division’s financial service functions.

In addition, Mr. Beach has been responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all financial activities for the division and led the Instruments Business Development function. Prior to Stryker, he spent 20 years with the Kellogg Company holding various positions of increasing responsibility.

Mr. Beach earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Siena Heights University.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. More information is available at %3Cu%3Ewww.stryker.com%3C%2Fu%3E.



Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]