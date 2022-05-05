Smith-Midland Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company"), provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The release will be available on the Company's website under the "Investors" section.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

AJ Krick, CFO

540-439-3266

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

