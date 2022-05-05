Breezer Completes Acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Breezer Ventures Inc. OTC PINK:BRZV

Breezer has completed its acquisition of a Magnum Finest Spirits Inc. by way of a share exchange agreement. The shareholders of Magnum will be the majority shareholders in the new combined company.

Breezer has also agreed to provide round one funding for the new venture up to $375,000 USD on a best efforts basis, with initial funds already made available this week.

Magnum has the luxury of not having to spend $millions on distillery equipment due to their relationship and exclusive agreement with a centuries old family distillery based in Southern California. Magnum will spend the bulk of the round one financing on producing inventory of its exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, and introducing its distinctive Gin, all branded Magnum 1770, to reflect 250 years of family distilling tradition, and will be rolling out an aggressive marketing campaign, The company will also be developing new, high demand, trending flavored and mixed spirits that are the highest growth segment in the spirits industry.

Breezer has filed with FINRA to change the name and symbol of the company to Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., (MagnumFinestSpirits.com) and the new symbol will reflect the new name. The company expects to be able to report on the progress of this in the near future.

Freddy Figueroa, CEO of the combined company reports, " We are extremely excited and optimistic about packaging and marketing these fine spirits, which are in our opinion, comparable or superior to any top shelf name brand competitor." He goes on to say, " Our goal is to make Magnum 1770 a known recognizable brand, by penetrating high visibility entertainment and media rich markets where we have extensive connections like Los Angeles, Orange County, and Las Vegas." In closing, Mr. Figueroa states, " We think the public markets are the best place to fund, and showcase our products, creating shareholder value along the way."

The company will focus its initial sales on the large grocery store chains, and big box liquor store emporiums like Total Wines and BevMo, upscale restaurants, bars, nightclub/dayclubs, VIP, music, and sporting events and the marquee venues, especially where there are existing relationships to leverage.

Magnum has identified key C-level executives from within the beverage industry and expect to make an announcement of one or more of these individuals joining the company in the near future. The board of advisors has depth in finance, marketing, sales, legal, and social media.

Magnum 1770 will be exploiting those skill sets to build the brand using social media, influencers, web based advertising, along with gorilla style marketing and sampling campaigns to create brand awareness.

About Magnum Finest Spirits.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally conscious packaging, using it's distinctive bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf

Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:

"250 years of family distilling fine spirits, legally since 2015."

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and night clubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Southern California.

Contact: 310-770-8168

