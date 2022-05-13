Park Lawn First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation ( TSX:PLC, Financial) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 13, 2022 to discuss its Q1 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 367158

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

[email protected]

