Should Value Investors Pick Apple? 

Value investors may love using their iPhones, iPads and MacBook Pros, but is Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) worth picking for a value portfolio?

Apple products aren’t the same as the stock. Not every product with a fan base turns a profit, as anyone who ever owned a Saturn car could tell you.

Once upon a time, most tech stocks were considered growth stocks. Now the FAANG stocks of Facebook parent Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), Apple, Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) and Google parent company Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) can seem like value equities. Here we’ll look at Apple to determine if it could be a good addition to a value investor’s portfolio.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant started in a garage in 1977. Now it’s known the world over for its personal computers, tablets, iPhones and Apple watches. The Apple App Store is considered the gateway to digital content such as apps, podcasts and games, and the company also offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Pay and Apple News+.

The company made history in 2018 by becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization. That market capitalization is now $2.69 trillion.

The Apple pros

One of Apple's favorable aspects is its high-quality products that have a large and loyal following. The company is trusted by customers to protect their data and security in the iCloud, and they return to their local Apple store every time there’s a new version of their favorite products.

Apple bulls think the company will continue innovating and growing. Its stock price has increased an incredible 340% over the past five years.

The Apple cons

Just when you think Apple is a strong buy, there are challenges. The company could face billions of dollars in delays due to supply chain challenges this year, and it is thought to be lagging behind other tech companies in artificial intelligence. Apple also faces regulatory challenges because of antitrust accusations against its App Store.

Inflation may hit Apple hard, too. Not only will materials cost more, but the value of the company’s cash on hand will erode. Apple’s premium pricing policies might be too high for some consumers, who are already dealing with higher prices for fuel and food.

Is Apple a value stock?

Apple garners a GF Score of 97 out of 100, with high ratings for profitability and growth and a mid-range GF Value rank. It’s still technically a growth stock, but much less risky than other tech options. Its beta is 1.20, making it one of the market’s less volatile stocks. The price-earnings ratio ratio is 25.68. Don't count on Apple for much passive income, however, since its dividend yield is only 0.56%.

Should you consider Apple stock?

Before you decide whether or not Apple is a potential portfolio addition, check to see if you already have exposure to the tech sector in general or to its stock in particular. Exchange-traded fund investors may have shares in funds that count Apple in their holdings, such as PowerShares QQQ ( QQQ, Financial). If that’s the case, buying more shares might increase investing risks and shift a portfolio away from investing goals.

Right now, Apple is rated a buy. Value investors looking for a tech addition to their portfolios should consider it as part of a balanced portfolio. Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) is another great tech stock that will behave like a value stock and has close to a monopoly in some areas. If investors hold these, they will likely reap the profits.