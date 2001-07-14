Acadia Healthcare to Present at May Conferences

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at two healthcare conferences in May.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, which takes place May 9 – 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. The Company’s presentation will be at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time/5:20 p.m. Central Time.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022, which takes place May 23 – 25, 2022, in New York, NY. The Company’s presentation will be at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time/1:00 p.m. Central Time.

The live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentations will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 238 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005750/en/