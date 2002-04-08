Conduent Named a Leader in Everest Group Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.



Conduent is positioned as a Leader for Market Impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered to clients) and Vision & Capability (strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments, and delivery). According to Everest Group, key differentiators contributing to Conduent’s position were the availability of multiple operational models and value-added service offerings —including customer communication management, utilization management, enrollment, claims management and payment integrity— that allow payers to quickly respond to changing needs.

“The payer business process services market came out of a brief period of stagnation in 2021 as the shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic simmered down. As a result, the health plans looked for modular, integrated offerings to close the gaps caused by obsolete, legacy systems and cater to the demand of high-impact, experience-driven areas such as member engagement and care management,” said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Conduent’s targeted focus on developing core capabilities in these areas is well aligned with the market’s demand. Its offerings across the healthcare value chain combined with a flexible delivery model have placed it as a leader.”

Bill Nicholson, General Manager, Commercial Healthcare at Conduent said, “The recognition by Everest Group is an important acknowledgement of our deep understanding of complex healthcare processes and the emerging needs of payers within an increasingly competitive marketplace. The strategic investments we are making to retain a Leader position also reflects our commitment to deliver the full spectrum of services and solutions to help our clients drive efficiency, maintain regulatory compliance, enhance member experiences and remain nimble in the face of constant change.”

The company’s ranking by Everest Group as a Leader for health payer operations follows recent recognition as a “Rising Star” in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. Additional insights about the business process and healthcare payer operations solutions highlighted in the Everest Group report can be found here.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:

Sharon Lakes, Conduent, +1-214-592-7637, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.