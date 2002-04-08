Hywin Holdings to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 11 May 2022

SHANGHAI, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", "Hywin", or the "Company") ( HYW) a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Mr. Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 11. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: May 11, 2022 TIME: 08:30 a.m. ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3KOZShV

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On April 7, 2022, Hywin was named “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2022”. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madame Wang Dian, was recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”. This is the second consecutive year that Hywin captured both of these prestigious awards.

On March 21, 2022, Hywin, jointly with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Ltd. and WealthBriefingAsia, issued a new industry report Why Wealth Managers Are the Ultimate Private Market Matchmakers (download: https://www.hywin.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Hywin_VPBank_Private_Markets_Report_2022.pdf). The joint report from Hywin Wealth, VP Bank, and WealthBriefingAsia provides a comprehensive overview of the rising APAC private markets and explains why wealth managers are an invaluable part of the ecosystem serving investors.

On October 10, 2021, Hywin reported solid financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021. Net revenues increased by 1.4% to RMB881.3 million. Number of clients increased by 12.5% to 134,656 as of December 31, 2021 from 119,687 as of December 31, 2020.



About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin ( HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Investor Contact:

Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Media contact:

ICR, LLC

Edmond Lococo

Phone: +86 138-1079-1408

Email: [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]