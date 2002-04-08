Glatfelter Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2022.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .