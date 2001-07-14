Eastman Board Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company ( NYSE:EMN, Financial) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

