CyberArk Announces Simon Mouyal as Chief Marketing Officer

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced the appointment of Simon Mouyal as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mouyal will be responsible for overseeing global marketing strategy and execution at CyberArk to amplify brand awareness and further extend market leadership. Mouyal is an award-winning marketing leader who brings more than 25 years of technology and SaaS expertise to the organization.

“Simon joins CyberArk as an experienced, innovative marketing leader with a proven track record for creating strategy and programs that accelerate demand and building out operationally and digitally-advanced marketing organizations at scale,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO of CyberArk. “With momentum continuing to build for CyberArk’s Identity Security solutions, we look forward to Simon’s contributions as a member of the executive team and believe his experiences with industry-leading global SaaS organizations will be invaluable as we grow and scale the company.”

Mouyal most recently served as CMO at athenahealth, leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems in the U.S. Prior, Mouyal was CMO at Medidata Solutions, a leading technology and data platform for life sciences. He also held marketing and sales leadership roles for large technology companies including Rackspace, Microsoft and HP, where he drove digital transformation initiatives and led corporate growth within emerging markets, including Asia-Pacific.

“The culture, energy, leadership and market potential were significant factors in my joining CyberArk at this exciting time,” said Mouyal. “The company is incredibly well positioned to define and lead the Identity Security market. I look forward to working with the team to expand our market leadership, accelerate new growth opportunities and further scale our global marketing programs.”

Mouyal has earned global recognition for his marketing leadership, including the MarCom Gold Award for Strategic Communications Marketing. He was named the Corporate Marketer of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers and as one of the 100 most innovative CMOs in the world by Hot Topics magazine. Simon earned an MBA from Grenoble Graduate School of Business in France.

About CyberArk

