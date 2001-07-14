Gap Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26

Gap+Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results by press release on May 26, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a summary of Gap Inc.’s first quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay will also be made available at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old+Navy, Gap, Banana+Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were $16.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

