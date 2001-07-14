Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of its common stock, payable on July 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2022.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

