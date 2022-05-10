SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following event with the financial community. The executive team will discuss the company’s growth strategy focused on automation, digital, and sustainability and the performance of its SEE Operating Engine.

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

May 10, 2022

New York, NY

9:40 a.m. ET – Fireside Chat

Ted Doheny, President and CEO

Emile Chammas, SVP and COO

The Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com%2Finvestors.

