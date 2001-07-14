Falcon Minerals Files Definitive Proxy Statement Relating to Pending Merger with Desert Peak Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) announced that it has filed, and commenced the mailing of, its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the pending merger with Desert Peak Minerals (“Desert Peak”), creating a premier, shareholder returns driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across diversified operators. Upon the closing of the transaction (the “Closing”), the combined company will be named Sitio Royalties Corp. (“Sitio”) and its Class A common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “STR” and “STR WS,” respectively. Following the Closing, Sitio will transfer the listing of its Class A common stock and warrants from the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC to the New York Stock Exchange under the same symbols.

Definitive Proxy Statement, Record and Meeting Date

Falcon has commenced the mailing of the Proxy Statement, dated May 5, 2022, relating to the previously announced merger with Desert Peak. The special meeting of the stockholders of Falcon will be held on June 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FFLMN2022SM. All holders of record of Falcon’s common stock as of the close of business of April 18, 2022 will be entitled to vote their shares at the meeting either in person or by proxy.

Bryan C. Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, said: “We are excited to cross another milestone in this transaction process, and we look forward to completing the transaction during the second quarter as previously announced.”

Sitio Royalties

Christopher Conoscenti, current Chief Executive Officer of Desert Peak and future Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, said: “We are excited to announce our prospective new name of Sitio Royalties. In Spanish, Sitio means a site or a place, and historically it was a measure of a large parcel of land in Spanish Texas. The name recognizes the unique cultural heritage of West Texas, the focus area of our business. Rooted in the past but looking to the future, we will, as a combined platform, continue to consolidate the highly fragmented ownership of minerals and royalties.”

About the Companies

Falcon is an Up-C Corporation formed to own and acquire high-quality, oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering over 21,000 NRAs in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. Falcon also owns over 12,000 NRAs in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Desert Peak was founded by Kimmeridge, a private investment firm focused on energy solutions, to acquire, own and manage high-quality Permian Basin mineral and royalty interests with the objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to shareholders and reinvested. Desert Peak has accumulated over 105,000 net royalty acres (“NRAs,” when normalized to a 1/8th royalty equivalent) through the consummation of over 180 acquisitions to date.

