Ventas Appoints Bill "BJ" Grant Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that Bill (“BJ”) Grant will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, effective May 9, 2022. He will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert F. Probst.

Mr. Grant brings more than 20 years of investment management experience through his role at Morgan Stanley as Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Real Estate. At Morgan Stanley, where he had direct responsibility for up to $9 billion in client assets, he invested in listed real estate companies across all property types, including health care, and led all aspects of the U.S. research and investment process. As an investor at Morgan Stanley, BJ developed a deep understanding of health care REITs and of Ventas.

In his new role, Mr. Grant will be responsible for working closely with Ventas’s investors and analysts with excellence and integrity, communicating Ventas’s strategy, performance and prospects to the market and driving continued progress on the Company’s key communication initiatives.

“As a highly regarded investor in REITs with decades of experience, BJ has extensive knowledge of and appreciation for healthcare real estate and the trends that drive our business,” said Mr. Probst. “BJ’s appointment builds on Ventas’s focus on frequent and transparent investor communication and our commitment to driving sustainable shareholder value. We are confident BJ will be a valuable partner to the investment community and analysts and are excited to welcome him to the Ventas team.”

“I have long admired the Ventas management team due to Ventas’s high-performance culture and track record of successful capital allocation and value creation throughout multiple market cycles,” commented Mr. Grant. “I am excited to join the Ventas team and proactively engage with the investment community to communicate the unique growth prospects and differentiated value creation strategy of the Ventas platform.”

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

