Columbia Care Brings its Most Popular Brands, Seed & Strain and Classix, to Colorado

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today it has introduced two of its flower brands, Seed & Strain and Classix, to the Colorado market. The brands are now available across 20 The Green Solution (TGS) dispensaries and will be available to wholesale partners in the coming months.

Now in its 13th market, Classix is available at all TGS locations in 3.5g flower options with 14g flower and 5-pack pre-roll tins to follow. Classix offers a wide variety of strains, including Bubba Kush, Maui Wowie and Blueberry Headband. Seed & Strain launched in Colorado, its 12th market, on Earth Day with compostable 1g pre-roll tube packaging. Starting today, 3.5g, 7g and 14g flower options are now also available for TGS customers in a number of strains, including Cindy White, Glass Slipper and Velo, with more strains to be added in the coming months.

“Coloradoans have come to expect the highest quality and most approachable products, and that’s exactly what Seed & Strain and Classix offer,” said BJ Carretta, SVP of Brand Marketing, Columbia Care. “With the introduction of these brands, we’ve not only reset and improved our flower offering to the market, but we’ve created a solid brand architecture that offers consistency and variety to customers and partners. In similar adult use markets like Illinois, we’ve seen nearly 90% penetration in dispensaries with brands like Seed & Strain and we look forward to bringing that level of wholesale success to Colorado.”

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

