VerticalScope to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope" or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today its participation in two investor conferences in May:

TD Telecom & Media Conference

Location: The St. Regis Toronto, Toronto, ON

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday May 25, 2022, 3:15 pm - 3:45 pm ET

The company will also be hosting individual investor meetings

Conference+Registration

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 10.0

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday May 26, 2022, 3:35 pm - 4:05 pm ET

The company will also be hosting individual investor meetings

Conference+Registration

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Related Links

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.verticalscope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006186/en/