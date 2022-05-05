Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results

17 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“WFS” or the “Company”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors, an advisory Say-on-Pay vote and amendments to Corporation By-Laws.

A summary of the results are as follows:

BusinessOutcome of VotePercentage of Votes ForPercentage of Votes Withheld/Against
Election of Directors

Anthony Guglielmin
Approved
94.89%
5.11%
Brenda EprileApproved94.78%5.22%
Dan HancockApproved94.75%5.25%
David JohnsonApproved94.42%5.58%
Eileen WheatmanApproved94.80%5.20%
Karl-Viktor SchallerApproved94.89%5.11%
Michele Buchignani
Approved
94.43%
5.57%
Philip HodgeApproved94.54%5.46%
Rita Forst

Approved93.53%6.47%
Amendments to Corporation By-LawsApproved95.24%4.76%


Appointment of Auditors

Approved

98.65%

1.35%
Executive Compensation

(Advisory Vote)		Agree88.46%11.54%

Replay Virtual Meeting & Webcast

To access a telephone replay of the virtual ASM please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010, and when prompted, enter the access code 8450. The replay will be available until the end of day May 12, 2022. Shortly after the meeting, the webcast archive will be available for viewing through the Westport Fuel Systems website. A downloadable MP3 file will also be available.

About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport Fuel Systems’ technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the Company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Christian Tweedy
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: [email protected]


