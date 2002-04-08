Stericycle to Present at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in June

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. ( SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on Monday, June 6, 2022, and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., ( SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stericycle Investor Relations

Toll free: 1-800-643-0240 ext. 2012

Local: 1-847-607-2012

[email protected]

Stericycle Media Contact

847-964-2288

[email protected]