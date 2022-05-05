Top 5 first Quarter Trades of Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. He has been writing Forbes' prestigious "Portfolio Strategy" column for over two decades, making him one of the longest running columnists in the magazine's 85+ year history. During his many years of money management and market commentary, Ken has distinguished himself by making numerous, accurate market calls, often in direct opposition to Wall Street's consensus forecast. He is the son of legendary investor Philip A. Fisher, and Ken is the only industry professional his father ever trained. Ken has also written three major finance books, including the 1984 Dow Jones best-seller, Super Stocks, and has been published and/or interviewed in many major global finance and business periodicals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1017 stocks valued at a total of $169,399,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL, (6.59%) MSFT, (5.07%) and AMZN. (4.55%)

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 45,346,314 shares of ARCA:SPTL. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 39.2.

On 05/05/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $33.24 per share and a market cap of 5,305,104,000. The stock has returned -13.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 16,904,899 shares of NYSE:BHP. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 68.11.

On 05/05/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $65.79 per share and a market cap of 229,282,193,000. The stock has returned 2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a rating of 9.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 1,368,690 shares. The trade had a -0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 56.67.

On 05/05/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.61 per share and a market cap of 206,088,274,000. The stock has returned 4.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a rating of 7.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 556,572 shares. The trade had a -0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 144.79.

On 05/05/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $112.61 per share and a market cap of 205,021,529,000. The stock has returned -36.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-book ratio of 2.24, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a rating of 8.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,363,076 shares of NAS:AMZN. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 3092.09.

On 05/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2328.14 per share and a market cap of 1,184,372,501,000. The stock has returned -23.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-book ratio of 8.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a rating of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.