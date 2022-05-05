Scilex, a Sorrento Company, Announces Pivotal Phase 3 SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) Data Presentation At The American Society Of Interventional Pain (ASIPP) 2022 Annual Meeting

SP-102 (SEMDEXATM) is the first non-opioid novel injectable corticosteroid gel formulation product in development for the treatment of lumbar radicular pain, and it contains no preservatives, surfactants, solvents, or particulates.



The study met its primary endpoint with a highly statistically significant reduction in average daily leg pain in patients receiving SEMDEXATM compared to placebo (p<0.001).

Data demonstrated the utility of SEMDEXA™ in rapidly reducing sciatica pain with an extended effect for up to 99 days following a single epidural injection of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™).

Safety analysis demonstrated a clean safety profile with no identified safety risks. There were no serious adverse events related to the drug or injection procedure. No adverse events of special interest such as hematoma and infection at the injection site, or paraplegia were reported. The C.L.E.A.R trial also established the safety of repeat injections, as patients who experienced moderate-to-severe radicular pain between 4 and 20 weeks were allowed to receive open-label additional SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) injection.

The key secondary endpoint of Oswestry Disability Index, the gold standard for measuring degree of disability and estimating quality of life, showed a 28% improvement at 4 weeks on SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) compared to baseline (minimal clinically meaningful improvement 8%-12%).1 The LS Mean (SEM) difference as compared to placebo was -6.28 (1.49), with a p-value < 0.001.

“It has been a while since new drugs have been developed for interventional pain procedures. We are anxiously awaiting a new injectable formulation of viscous gel dexamethasone with extended local effect and its FDA approval for the treatment of radicular pain based on the results of this large randomized multicenter placebo-controlled trial. If approved by the FDA, it will be the first corticosteroid ever approved for epidural injections addressing safety issues with steroid medications that have been used off-label in the past few decades. This could be an important addition to treatment options for these patients, a game-changer”, said Prof. Dr. Nebojsa Nick Knezevic, M.D., Ph.D.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a Sorrento Company (nearly 100% or over 99.9% majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.) (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain, announced pivotal Phase 3 SEMDEXATM data presentation at the American Society of Interventional Pain 2022 annual meeting. The pivotal Phase 3 SP-102 (SEMDEXATM) trial has a highly positive results evaluating SEMDEXATM in sciatica patients following an epidural injection was presented at the Innovation summit session of the 2022 American Society of Interventional Pain (ASIPP) Annual Scientific Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Results from this multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated that patients experienced rapid onset of pain reduction in sciatica pain and the effect lasted for up to 99 days following a single injection of SEMDEXATM at the end of the procedure. This is the first time this trial study data has been presented at a major North American medical meeting.

The podium presentation described the Phase 3 trial, known as the C.L.E.A.R. trial program, randomized 401 lumbosacral radicular pain/sciatica patients at 40 sites across 25 states in the U.S., which is the largest double-blind randomized controlled epidural steroid injection clinical trial in sciatica.

Presenting Author: Prof. Dr. Nebojsa Nick Knezevic, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago, President of the Illinois Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, Director-at-Large of the North American Society of Neuromodulation, Vice-Chair for Research and Education, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Management.

The presentation at the Innovation Summit session, ASIPP on May 5, 2022, described the outcome of the C.L.E.A.R. trial. Key findings from this study include:

compared to placebo (p<0.001). A total of 401 sciatica patients were enrolled at 40 clinical sites in US.

The median time (days) to repeat injection in Placebo group was 57 and 99 days in the SEMDEXA TM group, according to Kaplan-Meier estimation (p<0.001).

group, according to Kaplan-Meier estimation (p<0.001). Safety analysis demonstrated a clean safety profile with no identified safety risks. There were no serious adverse events related to the drug or injection procedure, and no adverse events of special interest reported, such as hematoma and infection at the injection site, or paraplegia. The C.L.E.A.R trial also established the safety of repeat injections, as patients who experienced moderate-to-severe radicular pain between 4 and 23 weeks were allowed to receive open-label additional SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) injection.

"These Phase 3 data demonstrate that the median time to repeat injection for patients treated with SEMDEXATM was significantly longer than those treated with placebo," said Dmitri Lissin, SVP and CMO of Scilex Holding. "We believe these data coupled with Phase 2 results from our repeat-dose trial and earlier PK/PD trial in sciatica patients will help support product registration with the FDA and utility of SEMDEXATM in a pain clinic setting. This is the first time that these pivotal Phase 3 data are being presented at a North American medical meeting and we believe this is another important milestone as we execute on our clinical and pre-commercial strategies."

There is about 60% use of opioid pain medications for chronic back pain2 which is directly linked to many new persistent opioid users every year and up to many new cases of Opioid Use Disorder annually, making low back pain opioid use an important contributor to the opioid epidemic in the United States.

“With more than 30 million low back pain and sciatica patients every year in the US3,4, there is enormous need for an approved treatment and a desperate need for effective non-opioid alternatives,” said Annu Navani, Secretary ASIPP and Medical Director, Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center and Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine. “Epidural steroid injections have been used more than half a century for low back and leg pain, and there has always been a need for safer, longer lasting and more efficacious formulations.”

Scilex Holding Company and Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKA) (“VCKA”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Vickers Venture Fund VI Pte Ltd and Vickers Venture Fund VI (Plan) Pte Ltd, entered into a definitive business combination agreement ("BCA") on March 17, 2022. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company (the “Combined Company”) will be renamed Scilex Holding Company, and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SCLX”. The boards of directors of each of VCKA, Scilex and Sorrento have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur by the third quarter of 2022, is subject to the approval of VCKA’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

A corporate presentation describing Scilex's development plans can be found at www.scilexholding.com.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Company (nearly 100% or over 99.9% majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.), is dedicated to the development and commercialization of non-opioid pain management products for treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex is uncompromising in its focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life. Highly positive results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R Program for SEMDEXATM, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain. Scilex launched its first commercial product in October 2018 and is developing its late-stage pipeline, which includes a pivotal Phase 3 candidate and one Phase 2 and one Phase 1 candidate. Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. Scilex’s three product candidates are SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product containing 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA™, a Phase 3, novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with FDA Fast Track status; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Phase 2, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido®, for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia in multiple Phase 1 programs expected to be initiated this year. For further information regarding the SP-102 Phase 3 efficacy trial, see NCT identifier NCT03372161 - Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia for Radiculopathy - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in both Palo Alto and San Diego, California. For further information please visit www.scilexholding.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVISHIELD™ and COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

