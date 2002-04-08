PepGen Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The offering consists of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $12.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by PepGen, are expected to be $108.0 million. In addition, PepGen has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by PepGen.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 6, 2022, under the symbol “PEPG.” The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, SVB Securities, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective May 5, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at [email protected]

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Deliver Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

