Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2175 Per Share

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 5, 2022

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

hillenbrand_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE48684&sd=2022-05-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-third-quarter-dividend-of-0-2175-per-share-301541475.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE48684&Transmission_Id=202205052319PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE48684&DateId=20220505
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus