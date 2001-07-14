UMC Reports Sales for April 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2022.

Revenues for April 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) April 22,796,461 16,382,058 +6,414,403 +39.16% Jan.-Apr. 86,219,281 63,479,070 +22,740,211 +35.82%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

