German Firms Embrace ServiceNow to Modernize Workflows

German enterprises, many of which were already strongly process-oriented, are increasingly adopting ServiceNow workflow solutions to achieve digital transformation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds business accelerating for ServiceNow and its German partner ecosystem as organizations seek more intelligent, agile and AI-powered workflows. Despite having well-established business processes, many German enterprises are engaging in digital transformation to deal with changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and other trends.

“The past few years have forced many German companies to take a fresh look at their operations,” said Yadu Singh, EMEA lead, Digital Platforms and Solutions, at ISG. “They want to be more flexible and resilient to respond to challenges like the pandemic.”

Enterprises in Germany, as elsewhere, are facing changes in many areas at once, the report says. The pandemic has led many organizations to introduce permanent hybrid work arrangements and has accelerated migration to the cloud. Low-code/no-code development tools are turning more non-IT workers into citizen developers. In the European Union, enterprises need to prepare for new regulations that will affect workflows, including the upcoming Supply Chain Act.

These changes create an opportunity for businesses to transition from static systems of record to cloud-enabled systems of engagement, a move that benefits ServiceNow, ISG says. For example, improved engagement workflows can make enterprises and their systems more empathic and human-centric.

Most ServiceNow implementations in Germany still begin with IT service management (ITSM), the most common starting point for intelligent workflows. However, cost-conscious German enterprises are looking beyond ITSM with their ServiceNow deployments, designing broader business scenarios to get more return on the investment, the report says.

In addition, the report surveys recent trends in the ServiceNow provider ecosystem and highlights the provider landscape in Germany, identifying challenges and opportunities for local and global providers.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Partners.

The report names Accenture, agineo, Capgemini, HCL, Infosys and T-Systems/OS as Leaders in three quadrants each. It names Atos, Cognizant, KPMG and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in two quadrants each. Deloitte and EY are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Devoteam, Fujitsu and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

