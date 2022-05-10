Koninklijke Philips N.V. Announces Tender Results of Any and All Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding USD-Denominated Notes



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL

May 6, 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (“Royal Philips” or the “Company”) today announces that, pursuant to its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 71/8% Series A Debentures due 2025 (the “2025 Series A Notes”), 73/4% Series B Debentures due 2025 (the “2025 Series B Notes”) and 7.200% Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Series A Notes and the 2025 Series B Notes, the “Notes”), approximately $20,862,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 5, 2022, the expiration time for the Offer (the “Expiration Time”). No Notes were tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. The Offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated April 28, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

The final deadline to withdraw tendered Notes was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 5, 2022 and, as a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by the Company). Holders of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase will receive the Consideration (as defined below) for such Notes.

The applicable “Consideration” for Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer was determined and announced on May 5, 2022. Settlement of the New Euro Notes Issuance took place on May 5, 2022 and accordingly the Financing Condition has been satisfied. In addition to the Consideration, holders of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below) (“Accrued Interest”).

The applicable Consideration and Accrued Interest will be paid on the settlement date (the “Settlement Date”), which is expected to be May 10, 2022.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Expiration Time, the applicable Consideration and the total principal amount of Notes of each series that the Company expects to remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Title of Notes Security Identifier(s) Principal Amount Tendered as of the Expiration Time (1) Principal

Amount Outstanding after Settlement Date (1) Consideration (2) 71/8% Series A Debentures due 2025 CUSIP : 718337AB4

ISIN : US718337AB40 $1,535,000 $82,634,000 $1,100.06 73/4% Series B Debentures due 2025 CUSIP : 718337AC2

ISIN : US718337AC23 $9,143,000 $54,142,000 $1,117.76 7.200% Notes due 2026 CUSIP : 718337AE8

ISIN : US718337AE88 $10,184,000 $126,331,000 $1,128.65 (1) No Notes were tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase by the Company.

This release is qualified in its entirety by the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

The Company has retained BofA Securities Europe SA and Mizuho Securities USA LLC as Dealer Managers in connection with the Offer. Kroll Issuer Services Limited is the Tender and Information Agent (the “Tender and Information Agent”). For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact: BofA Securities by telephone at +1 (980) 387-3907 (US), +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free) or +33 1 877 01057 (Europe) or by email at [email protected] or Mizuho Securities by telephone at +1 212 205-7736 (Collect), +1 866 271-7403 (U.S. Toll Free) or +44 20 7090 6134 (In London) or by email at [email protected]

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and any amendments or supplements to the foregoing may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent by telephone at +44 20 7704 0880 or by email at [email protected], or to any of the Dealer Managers at their respective telephone numbers or email addresses above. These documents regarding the Offer are also available at https://deals.is.kroll.com/philips.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: [email protected]

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 5977055

E-mail: [email protected]

