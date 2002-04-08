(FHS) News: Did You Lose Money on Your First High-School Education Group Investment? Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO - Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education " or the "Company") (: FHS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What if I purchased First High-School Education common stock? If you purchased First High-School Education common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:



Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FirstHighSchoolEducationGroupCoLtd



Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 7.5 million shares for $10.00. Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on May 5, 2022, First High-School Education stock closed at $1.04.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: