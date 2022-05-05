Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

4 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3386 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 5, 2022

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

